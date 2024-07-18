Inspire Investing LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,461 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $1,268,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.54 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

