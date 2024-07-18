Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.35. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.