Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 634 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,759 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 51.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $45.67 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.52.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $192.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBTB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBTB

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In other news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $47,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,455.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.