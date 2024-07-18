Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 141,050.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 5,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,275.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on KMT shares. StockNews.com lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

