Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 24,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The business had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

