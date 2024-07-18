Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,842,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,903,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after acquiring an additional 265,399 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 428,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 35.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $185,817.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,032,450.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,242. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $98.00.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UMBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

