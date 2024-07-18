Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $171.26 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day moving average of $129.98.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 26,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $3,919,700.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,081,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 26,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $3,919,700.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,081,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total value of $526,080.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,255.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,097,971 shares of company stock valued at $167,900,777. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

