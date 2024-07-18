Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Trinity Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 43.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,746,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRN opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.88. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

TRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

