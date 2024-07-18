Inspire Investing LLC Sells 17,451 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,451 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of RUSHA opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

