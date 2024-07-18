Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,206 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in SLR Investment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 93,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 87,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $16.22 on Thursday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $884.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $399,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

