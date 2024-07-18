Inspire Investing LLC Sells 370 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spire by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Spire by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SR. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Spire Stock Up 2.1 %

Spire stock opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

See Also

