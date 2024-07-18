Inspire Investing LLC Sells 3,893 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 119,476 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 659,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 159,314 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,983,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,587,000 after acquiring an additional 174,609 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MTG opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The company had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

