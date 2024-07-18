Inspire Investing LLC Sells 6,589 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 3,585.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $5,590,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,898,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $5,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,898,946.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,281 shares of company stock worth $14,011,624 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $149.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.04 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OSI Systems

About OSI Systems

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.