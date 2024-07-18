Inspire Investing LLC Sells 782 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank bought a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $100,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $84.92 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

