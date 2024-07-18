Inspire Investing LLC Sells 9,809 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,723 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 129,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $41.19 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

