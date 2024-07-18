Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,737,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,465 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 198,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.25 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Further Reading

