Inspire Investing LLC Trims Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,029,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in AAR by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AAR by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AAR

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,708 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIR. Benchmark upped their target price on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

AAR Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.79.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Articles

