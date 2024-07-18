Inspire Investing LLC Trims Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 10,540.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 4,440.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares in the company, valued at $8,104,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,651 shares of company stock worth $2,804,226 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Silgan Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SLGN opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. Silgan’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

