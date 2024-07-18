Inspire Investing LLC Trims Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALRM. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $69.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.82. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.