Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBP. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.70.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBP
Installed Building Products Stock Down 3.9 %
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products
In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Installed Building Products
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.