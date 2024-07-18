Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $9,155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at $786,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3,260.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after buying an additional 276,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $18,697,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ITGR opened at $124.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.05.

Insider Activity at Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integer news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at $908,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

