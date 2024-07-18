Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.94. 102,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,719,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IAS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,041.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,478 shares of company stock worth $218,311 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 91,396 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,649,000 after acquiring an additional 780,469 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,144,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

