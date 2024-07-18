Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,500 ($71.33) price objective on the stock.

ITRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($77.81) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.44) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,351 ($69.39).

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,686.80 ($60.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,546.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,746 ($48.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,145 ($66.72). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,833.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,726.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

