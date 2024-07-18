Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.13

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.93.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $677.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1922 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.