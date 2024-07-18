Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.13

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.93.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $677.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1922 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
