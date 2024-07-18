Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,009 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.23% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period.

PIE stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

