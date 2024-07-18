Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.32

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.32 and last traded at $46.32, with a volume of 2674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $615.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 46,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

