Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.29

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.29 and last traded at $57.29, with a volume of 1221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.85.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $840.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $503,201,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $760,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

