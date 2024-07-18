Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Short Interest Up 10.1% in June

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 8,650,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $47.96 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

