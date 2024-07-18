Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.57, but opened at $49.36. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 129,544 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.07.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $18,044,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

