IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,500 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 317,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 105.42% and a negative net margin of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. ( NASDAQ:IRIX Free Report ) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

