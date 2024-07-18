Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Iridium Communications
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Stock Performance
Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 127.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $61.41.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Iridium Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iridium Communications
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.