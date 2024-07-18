Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Iridium Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after purchasing an additional 336,989 shares in the last quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,656,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,330,000 after acquiring an additional 214,508 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,266,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,298,000 after acquiring an additional 97,167 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,480,000 after acquiring an additional 249,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 127.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $61.41.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.