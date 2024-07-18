iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,874 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273,167 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after buying an additional 124,715 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 760,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,594,000 after buying an additional 66,903 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 704,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 925.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,202,000 after acquiring an additional 600,881 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.64 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.05.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

