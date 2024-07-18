iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $116.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $118.26.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

