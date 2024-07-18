iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 93,972 shares.The stock last traded at $47.36 and had previously closed at $46.95.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $841.50 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHAK. Retirement Capital Strategies grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 78,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 485.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

