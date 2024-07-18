iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 74,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

