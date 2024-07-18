iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $86.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

