iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 133.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $85.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

