iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Lifted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 212.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $128.45 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $129.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average is $119.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

