iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Sets New 1-Year High at $118.04

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.04 and last traded at $117.77, with a volume of 1805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.41.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $665.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.71.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 367.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.