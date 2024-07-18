ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 788.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ITT by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

ITT Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $141.03 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.94 and a 12-month high of $144.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average is $128.03.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

