J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $195.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.50.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $163.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.76 and a 200 day moving average of $182.45. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.