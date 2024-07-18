J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $160.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.50.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 6.9 %

JBHT opened at $163.90 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.76 and a 200-day moving average of $182.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.