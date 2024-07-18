Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Bank of America

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JACK. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.17.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

