James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 477,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on James River Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in James River Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. James River Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $201.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.26 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.57%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

