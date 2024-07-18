Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 8,552 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 70,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 4,108,233.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 246,494 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 110,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

REM opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $652.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

