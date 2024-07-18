Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 218 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $223.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.20. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.97 and a 12 month high of $266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The company had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

