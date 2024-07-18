Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,622 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,790,000 after acquiring an additional 197,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 775,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,476,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 113,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $56,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Baird R W downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MSM stock opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

