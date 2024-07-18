Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 5,173 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 185,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 29,890 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $632,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 40.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $941,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

MUFG opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.