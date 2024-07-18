Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 708 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Paylocity by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 421.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.59.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $150.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

