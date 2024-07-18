Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,621 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after acquiring an additional 167,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 267,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 131,535 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,030,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1379 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

